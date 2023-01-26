Opium cultivation surges under junta rule in Myanmar

Data from the first full growing season since the military takeover showed a 33% increase in opium poppy production and an 88% rise in potential opium yield, the annual survey from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime showed.

"The 2022 results confirm a significant expansion is underway of Myanmar’s opium economy," the UNODC said, reversing the downward trend of 2014-2020.

It found that political, economic, and security disruptions were driving farmers in remote areas towards poppy production as a source of consistent income.

Myanmar, the second-largest producer of opium in the world after Afghanistan, has an opium economy worth around $2 billion.