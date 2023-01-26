Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kongers in the US

Previously, Hong Kongers who were present in the U.S. on or before Aug. 5, 2021, were eligible to apply for the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) visa. However, as of Thursday, those who are currently residing in the country will also be allowed to apply for a visa extension.

The program was set to expire in two weeks on Feb. 5, but the Biden administration faced mounting pressures from Democratic lawmakers and lobbyists to extend the program — that advocates said would be a lifeline for those who may face political persecution back home.

Samuel Chu, president of the Campaign for Hong Kong, told Semafor that the program had helped nearly 4,000 Hong Kongers remain in the U.S. so far. “Many would face political persecution, rigged trials, long jail sentences, and loss of freedom if forced to return,” he said.

AD

Non-immigrant international students from Hong Kong are also able to apply for the DED, but are required to continuously reside in the U.S. from their date of arrival and are not allowed to voluntarily return to Hong Kong.