Belgian PM mocked for appearing to hang the wrong Dutch flag while apologizing for hanging it upside-down

When Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte met with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday, the Netherlands flag was hung upside-down, with the blue stripe at the top instead of red.

After the mistake was pointed out on social media, De Croo posted a video on Twitter saying he had to clarify "one more important detail" from his meeting with Rutte.

"The Dutch flag is supposed to be like this," the Belgian leader said, showing off what many pointed out appeared to be an incorrect version of the Dutch flag tricolor with orange, white, and blue, instead of red, white, and blue.

While the stripe of orange was likely the result of the lighting or editing used in the video, it didn’t stop many on social media for ridiculing De Croo for his flag faux pas, given that the orange, white and blue version of the flag has become a symbol adopted by the Dutch far-right.