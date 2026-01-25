Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US set to make its largest investment in rare earths

Jan 25, 2026, 5:12pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton
USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Semafor

The US government is reportedly pursuing a $1.6 billion investment in an American rare earth company, its largest such foray into the sector, as Washington looks to build up its domestic mineral supply chain.

The planned 10% stake in USA Rare Earth, the Financial Times reported, marks the latest intervention by the Trump administration into private industries it deems central to national security: The government has stakes in at least six other minerals companies.

USA Rare Earth’s CEO told Semafor last year that she welcomed the administration’s involvement.

“We have a very fragile supply chain that relies on the whole country of China,” she said. “Our job now… is to take this off of the geopolitical leverage game board.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD