Shutdown looms as Republicans press on with homeland security funding

The Democratic rebellion against a bill funding the Department of Homeland Security is setting up a challenging week that’s on course to end in a partial government shutdown absent a surprise deal.

Senate Democrats are already vowing to tank a six-bill funding package if it includes a DHS bill with billions for ICE, following a second fatal shooting in Minnesota.

The shutdown deadline is Friday evening, and the House would have to return if the bill is changed.

A Senate Democratic leadership aide told Semafor that Democrats are in contact with the White House but “realistic solutions” aren’t yet on the table.

Senate Republicans plan to move forward with the funding bills, including DHS, “and hope Democrats can find a path forward to join us,” a GOP aide said. The solution, they believe, is for Democrats to support the bipartisan package they just negotiated.