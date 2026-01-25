ICE shooting compounds political pressure facing Trump

Saturday’s killing of a Minneapolis protester by federal agents is set to compound the political pressure on US President Donald Trump at a time when his domestic and foreign agendas are facing sharper opposition, analysts said.

The shooting “is a crescendo rather than a singular event,” CNN wrote, and accompanies a broader “change in atmosphere,” The Washington Post wrote, as those in Trump’s crosshairs — from Washington to Brussels — take a firmer approach to his aggressive tactics.

“There is this new energy when our allies are rattling the saber back, and that is in turn emboldening folks at home,” a Republican strategist said.

The global press cast the shooting as a crisis for Trump and the country.

“American politics is likely to descend into chaos this year,” a Chinese state outlet wrote.