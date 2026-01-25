Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Dangerous winter storm blasts US

Jan 25, 2026, 5:14pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A worker clears snow from the street near Times Square
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

A massive winter storm pounded much of the US with snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures.

Airlines canceled more than 17,000 flights on Sunday — a level last seen during the early days of the pandemic, according to an aviation analytics firm — while ice across the mid-Atlantic and South knocked out power for more than 1 million customers; outages could last for days in hard-hit areas like Nashville.

The storm shattered records and was unique in its spread, stretching from New Mexico to New England: Copenhagen, New York, saw a temperature reading of minus 49°F (minus 45°C).

“An Arctic siege has taken over our state,” the governor said.

Kate McKenna
AD