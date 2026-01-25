Dangerous winter storm blasts US

A massive winter storm pounded much of the US with snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures.

Airlines canceled more than 17,000 flights on Sunday — a level last seen during the early days of the pandemic, according to an aviation analytics firm — while ice across the mid-Atlantic and South knocked out power for more than 1 million customers; outages could last for days in hard-hit areas like Nashville.

The storm shattered records and was unique in its spread, stretching from New Mexico to New England: Copenhagen, New York, saw a temperature reading of minus 49°F (minus 45°C).

“An Arctic siege has taken over our state,” the governor said.