China’s top general is ousted as Xi ramps up crackdown

China’s top general was ousted after being accused of leaking nuclear secrets to the US, a stunning purge that raises questions about Beijing’s military readiness.

Zhang Youxia — who was second in military command only to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and considered one of his closest confidants — allegedly undermined Xi’s authority, official statements suggest, but The Wall Street Journal reported that he was also accused of providing data on China’s nuclear weapons to Washington.

Xi has overseen a corruption crackdown, cementing his grip on power, though Zhang’s ouster deals a blow to Beijing’s chain of command that could take years to rebuild, analysts said.

“The chances of an attack on Taiwan in the short term have been lowered,” a Taipei-based expert said.