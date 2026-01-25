Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China’s top general is ousted as Xi ramps up crackdown

Jan 25, 2026, 5:06pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Zhang Youxia
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

China’s top general was ousted after being accused of leaking nuclear secrets to the US, a stunning purge that raises questions about Beijing’s military readiness.

Zhang Youxia — who was second in military command only to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and considered one of his closest confidants — allegedly undermined Xi’s authority, official statements suggest, but The Wall Street Journal reported that he was also accused of providing data on China’s nuclear weapons to Washington.

Xi has overseen a corruption crackdown, cementing his grip on power, though Zhang’s ouster deals a blow to Beijing’s chain of command that could take years to rebuild, analysts said.

“The chances of an attack on Taiwan in the short term have been lowered,” a Taipei-based expert said.

J.D. Capelouto
AD