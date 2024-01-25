The US economy is doing better than expected

The U.S. economy grew at a pace of 3.3% in the last quarter of 2023 — defying analysts’ predictions and setting the year up for a positive trajectory ahead of November’s presidential election.

U.S. federal officials had forecast that the economy would expand around 2% in the last quarter, following accelerated growth of 4.9% in the third quarter. They say the latest figures show the resilience of U.S. consumers — even at a time of heightened inflation.