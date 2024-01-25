There’s a weird rumor about Congress’s big new tax deal

A whisper campaign aimed at tanking the bipartisan tax plan being considered in Congress has been making its way around K Street and Capitol Hill. But tax experts say the claims behind the chatter are largely untrue.

According to talking points circulating among lobbyists and congressional aides, the package would potentially allow the Biden administration to send out Child Tax Credit checks right before the 2024 election, two people familiar with the situation said.

“The problem with that is this particular [bill] does not facilitate that payment structure,” Kyle Pomerleau, a tax expert at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, told Semafor. While the legislation does increase the credit’s value for many families, they would typically receive it at tax time after filing their returns, with the money built into their annual refund. “There’s no separate check that says ‘CTC’ on the subject line or anything like that,” Pomerleau added.

The child credit was distributed as a separate monthly check during Biden’s one-year expansion of the program, which ended in 2022.