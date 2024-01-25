The US to open talks with Baghdad about American forces in Iraq

The U.S. will meet with the Iraqi government over the coming days to discuss the future of U.S. troops in Iraq, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday. The talks will reportedly focus on a timeline for the withdrawal of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq, which the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and other top Iraqi officials have publicly demanded.

The U.S. has 2,500 troops in Iraq, whose mission has been to train and advise Iraqi security forces to prevent a potential Islamic State resurgence. But U.S. forces in Iraq and neighboring Syria have come under increasing pressure since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, with militias launching over 150 rocket and drone attacks at U.S. bases since Oct. 7 last year.

Meanwhile, reports are swirling that the administration is also considering pulling troops out of Syria, where U.S forces have been deployed since 2015. Four administration sources told Foreign Policy that there is little U.S. appetite for maintaining a presence in Syria, and U.S. foreign policy experts have said they have had discussions with officials about a withdrawal, even as the administration has denied that this is being considered. Five U.S. officials told Politico that a U.S. withdrawal is not imminent, but that discussions are ongoing about where American forces are most needed in the Middle East.