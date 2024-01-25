Study estimates rape caused 65,000 pregnancies in states with abortion bans

Nearly 65,000 pregnancies caused by rape are estimated to have occurred in the 14 U.S. states with total abortion bans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, according to a new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association. Of the states that implemented full abortion bans, Texas had the highest estimated number, at more than 26,000 over 14 months.

Texas’ numbers “are only going to increase while this total abortion ban is in effect,” one of the study’s researchers told the Houston Chronicle. “And this really is impacting the people who have survived this experience in really profound ways.” One CDC study estimated that about 2.4% of women in the U.S. will experience a pregnancy caused by rape.