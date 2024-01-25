Plastic-bag bans work, study finds

Laws restricting plastic-bag use in the U.S. have been largely successful, reducing use by nearly 300 bags per person per year, a new report found.

The U.S. has introduced 500 citywide and 12 statewide bans in the past several years, and many European countries have similar restrictions. The most successful ban the study looked at was in New Jersey, where policies cut use by 5.5 billion bags annually.

“The bottom line is that plastic bag bans work,” said Faye Park, president of one of the nonprofits that conducted the study. “People realize quickly it’s easy to live without plastic bags.”

Plastic bags are notorious pollutants. They’re made from oil and gas and can’t be easily recycled, meaning they’re typically either incinerated or sent to a landfill after their first use. They also kill sea life and expose humans to harmful microplastics, which release greenhouse gasses. Several studies have found that plastic-bag bans not only cut bag use, they also dramatically reduce plastic litter.