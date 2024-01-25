Business Insider Lays off Staff

Business Insider is cutting 8% of its staff, the latest news organization to cut staff in recent weeks amid industry-wide struggles.

In a note to staff on Thursday obtained by Semafor, Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng said the company closed out the year with “a plan in place, a clear target audience, and a vision,” but that meant “the company needs to “scale back in some areas of our organization.”

“As part of this new direction, today we are announcing we are reducing the size of our team — a change that impacts about 8% of our people,” she wrote. “We’re saying goodbye to wonderful colleagues who have helped build Business Insider into what it is today. We are deeply grateful for their passion, energy, and teamwork, and we appreciate them.”