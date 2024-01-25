Argentines protest against Milei’s austerity plans

Thousands of people protested in Argentina over looming economic and labor law changes proposed by President Javier Milei, a radical libertarian who has proposed “shock therapy” for his country’s suffering economy.

The austerity measures, which weaken labor protections and abolish maximum pricing on rents, have angered the nation’s labor unions.

The 12-hour strike on Wednesday, just 45 days after the election that brought Milei to power, is viewed as the first major test of his presidency.