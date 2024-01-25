Apple overhauls app store in EU in landmark shift

Patchwork regulation defines modern tech experience

Sources: The New York Times , The Verge , Axios

An iPhone user in Berlin will now have a very different experience than one in Atlanta. The change shows how “a checkerboard of laws and regulations is now fracturing people’s technology experiences based on where they live,” The New York Times wrote. While Apple was forced to open up its app landscape in the EU, it restricted its app store in China last year to comply with a law effectively only allowing apps that host their back end operations domestically. And in the U.S., the company is having to sell its Apple Watches without blood oxygen features that were the source of a patent dispute this month.