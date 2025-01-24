UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves: The regulatory focus is now on ‘growth, not just for risk’

“There’s no silver bullet,” London Stock Exchange Group CEO David Schwimmer said in an interview. “The pension fund situation in the UK has been 20 years in the making, so we’re not going to fix that overnight. But over the next few years I think you could see a meaningful impact.

Still, the LSEG chief noted, there were “some myths that need to be busted” about Britain’s capital markets: chiefly, that companies can fix perceived valuation gaps by relisting in New York. He showed data that just 20 UK issuers have done sizable US equity raises in the past decade, and more equity capital was raised in London last year than in Paris, Frankfurt, and Milan combined.

“If you look at the performance of [formerly UK-listed] companies that have gone to the US, it’s gruesome,” Schwimmer said, while conceding that a few have “done fine.” (Shares of gambling giant Flutter have soared 45% since it moved to New York, helped by the runaway success of FanDuel but also by its new digs. Shares of Ferguson, a plumbing distributor, are up 50% since it re-listed in New York in 2022.)