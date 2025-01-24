Events Newsletters
Trump heads on first US trip of second term

Shelby Talcott
Jan 24, 2025, 6:47am EST
Donald Trump board Air Force One in 2018.
Chris Wattie/Reuters
The News

US President Donald Trump is heading to North Carolina, California, and Nevada on Friday in the first trip of his second term.

He’s beginning the day in North Carolina, which was hit by Hurricane Helene in September. Trump is also going to California to review the devastating wildfire damage, a stop that could inflame his existing feud with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News that he’s not sure whether he’ll meet Newsom, though the California Democrat said he will be there to greet the president. Trump and other Republicans have threatened to impose conditions on fire aid to California, and Newsom, a Democratic rising star, will need to tread carefully.

The big travel day ends in Nevada; Trump said that trip has been scheduled to “thank them for the vote.”

