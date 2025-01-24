Events Newsletters
South Africa insurer readies digital bank

Yinka Adegoke
Yinka Adegoke
Jan 24, 2025, 8:17am EST
africaAfrica
The logos of three South African banks adorn buildings in Cape Town
Mike Hutchings/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Old Mutual, South Africa’s second largest life insurer, is going through the final regulatory steps to launch its digital-first bank in March.

The company has spent around $200 million building the infrastructure to launch OM Bank, CEO Iain Williamson told Semafor, after what he described as a delayed regulatory process.

The new brand will enter a South African banking market where around 85% of customers already have accounts, including with other digital-first rivals such as TymeBank and Discovery Bank.

“We think we’re going to have a competitive advantage,” Williamson said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, flagging that his 180-year old company has offered customers a mix of non-insurance financial services for several years. While in Davos, he planned to meet with the CEO of Brazil’s Nubank to learn more about their experience of running one of the largest digital-first banks in the world.

A bar chart showing the share of adults with an account at a financial institution, select African countries

