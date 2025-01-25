US Senate confirms Pete Hegseth as defense secretary

The News
The US Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the country’s next defense secretary on Friday, after allies of Donald Trump spent weeks convincing Republicans to vote for one of the president’s most contentious cabinet picks.
Vice President JD Vance cast the 51-50 tie-breaking vote, after three Republican Senators, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins joined all the Democrats to oppose Hegseth’s nomination.
Murkowski told CNN that Hegseth “lacks that strength of character″ to be the defense secretary, while GOP Sen. Roger Wicker said in a statement, ”Peace through strength is back under President Trump and Pete Hegseth.”
Hegseth will reportedly be sworn in at the White House on Saturday morning,
The 44-year-old veteran had denied allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct, saying they were part of a “smear campaign” against him. He also faced criticism for his views on women in the military and his lack of qualifications and experience for the role.
Know More
Hegseth’s nomination was on life support late last year, but recovered as Trump allies urged GOP senators to confirm him. The support of Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst was pivotal to his ascension.
In the end, most Republicans defended Hegseth from criticism of his personal life, accusations of drinking too much and improper behavior, and lack of preparation. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Hegseth “will bring a warrior’s perspective to the role of defense secretary and will provide much-needed fresh air at the Pentagon.”
Democrats uniformly opposed Hegseth’s nomination, creating an unusual partisan vote on a position that’s usually bipartisan. They argued that Trump had dozens of more qualified conservative prospects for the job.
“Is Pete Hegseth really the best we have to lead the greatest military in the world? Is this man, with a history of excessive drinking, really the guy you want on the other end of the phone at 2 a.m. in a crisis?” asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Hegseth said that he paid $50,000 as part of a legal settlement with a woman who accused him of raping her in 2017 in response to a question from Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but he has publicly denied any wrongdoing and said he was “falsely accused.”