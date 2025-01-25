US Senate confirms Pete Hegseth as defense secretary

The US Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the country’s next defense secretary on Friday, after allies of Donald Trump spent weeks convincing Republicans to vote for one of the president’s most contentious cabinet picks.

Vice President JD Vance cast the 51-50 tie-breaking vote, after three Republican Senators, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins joined all the Democrats to oppose Hegseth’s nomination.

Murkowski told CNN that Hegseth “lacks that strength of character″ to be the defense secretary, while GOP Sen. Roger Wicker said in a statement, ”Peace through strength is back under President Trump and Pete Hegseth.”

Hegseth will reportedly be sworn in at the White House on Saturday morning,

The 44-year-old veteran had denied allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct, saying they were part of a “smear campaign” against him. He also faced criticism for his views on women in the military and his lack of qualifications and experience for the role.