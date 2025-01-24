Only 30% of Americans approve of Elon Musk-led DOGE, new poll finds

Only about 3 in 10 US adults strongly or somewhat approve of US President Donald Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by his ally Elon Musk, according to an Associated Press/NORC poll published Friday.

While most Americans believe the federal bureaucracy is plagued with problems and in need of an overhaul, the poll suggested that many did not believe the tech billionaire was the right person to lead the effort.

The poll was conducted before Vivek Ramaswamy, who was set to oversee DOGE with Musk, departed from the group amid reported tensions with the Tesla CEO.

Only around one-third of Americans have a positive view of Musk, the poll found, with 60% saying it is a “very or somewhat bad” idea for the president to rely on billionaires for advice on government policy.

A Wall Street Journal poll released ahead of Trump’s inauguration showed that half of those surveyed thought it was bad idea for Musk to be Trump’s adviser.