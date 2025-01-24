Events Newsletters
Mixed Signals: How the creator economy has transformed advertising

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Jan 24, 2025, 6:55pm EST
media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

This week, we look at digital fragmentation through the eyes of a transformed marketing industry – because to really see where media is headed, you have to follow the money. Ben and Max bring on CMO of Verizon and former Twitter CMO, Leslie Berland, to talk about how creators have changed marketing and what she thinks is coming next. They also talk about how Twitter and social media changed the brains of the people who worked there and how advertisers avoid cringe when chasing memes.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

