World’s first lab-grown beef to hit market soon

An Israeli company has received a preliminary go-ahead to sell the world’s first lab-grown steaks. The meat will be grown from fertilized egg cells from a Black Angus cow named Lucy and priced similarly to premium conventional beef.

The Israeli Health Ministry granted Aleph Farms preliminary approval to sell the product in December, the company announced last week. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the development “a global breakthrough.”

Aleph Farms joins a growing list of companies looking to grow meat in addition to or instead of butchering animals. This summer, two California-based farms got the greenlight to sell lab-grown chicken in the U.S. and Singapore.

But diners won’t see this beefy innovation on their plates in the immediate future, the company said. The product is still making its way through the regulatory process, which could take months.