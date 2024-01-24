United Auto Workers union endorses Biden in boost for campaign

The United Auto Workers union endorsed President Joe Biden on Wednesday, marking a political victory for the self-proclaimed “most pro-union president.” The endorsement could help Biden’s case in battleground states known for car manufacturing, such as Michigan and Wisconsin, both of which the president narrowly won in 2020.

“Rarely, as a union, do you get so clear of a choice between two candidates,” UAW president Shawn Fain said Wednesday. “Joe Biden bet on the American worker, while Donald Trump blamed the American worker.”

Biden backed the UAW during its historic summer strike that created record wage increases for autoworkers, even becoming the first sitting president to join a picket line. The union used its potential support of Biden as leverage during the strike, saying its endorsements were “not going to be freely given, as they have been in the past.”