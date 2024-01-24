No cervical cancer cases reported in HPV-vaccinated young women, study finds

A new study found no cases of cervical cancer in young women who were fully vaccinated for the human papillomavirus, or HPV, at age 12 or 13. Those who were vaccinated between the ages of 14 and 22 also saw drastically lowered risk of cervical cancer compared to unvaccinated women, according to the study from Public Health Scotland.

HPV is the most common sexually-transmitted infection in the world — and the virus is thought to be responsible for 99% of cervical cancers, as well as the vast majority of anal, vaginal, vulvar, and penile cancers. While most cases go away on their own within two years and without complications, longer-term HPV can cause health problems like genital warts and several kinds of cancer.

Public Health Scotland’s research found the HPV vaccine “highly effective” in preventing the development of cervical cancer. Girls 12-13 years old should receive two doses of the vaccine, it concluded, while older patients should receive three.