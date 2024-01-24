Biden robocalls point to power of AI to undermine elections

New Hampshire’s attorney general is investigating a wave of AI-generated robocalls that mimicked President Joe Biden’s voice, in what it called an unlawful attempt to disrupt the state’s primary election and suppress voters. The calls discouraged voters from going to the polls, telling them it was “important that you save your vote for the November election.”

The robocalls highlight the growing influence of AI on elections, leaving social media platforms and artificial intelligence firms scrambling to address global disinformation campaigns.

