African agriculture’s potential gamechanger

Policymakers and donors should aim to significantly increase investment in agricultural research and development in Africa, as well as advisory services for farmers, to develop new crop varieties and boost production, a new study by an environmentalist research body suggests.

Cereal crop yields in Africa are the lowest in the world. The study by the nonprofit Breakthrough Institute, based in California, notes that public agricultural R&D spending in sub-Saharan Africa continues to lag behind most of the rest of the world. At least 20 African governments spend so little on their national agricultural research and extension systems (NARES) that they are effectively defunct, according to the African Union (AU).

The study cites Ethiopia as evidence of the potential impact of higher spending on these systems. The East African country tripled its expenditure on public agricultural research between 2000 and 2015. It also grew the number of extension officers, who offer advisory services to farmers, and accounted for half of all agricultural extension workers in sub-Saharan Africa as of 2018. Ethiopia subsequently achieved the highest rate of agricultural growth of any country in sub-Saharan Africa since 2000 according to the UN’s food and agriculture body.

One of the report’s authors, researcher Emma Kovak, told Semafor Africa that it was important to undertake research and develop new crop varieties but also ensure farmers are supported to plant them. “There’s many stories of improved varieties that could make a difference but never got to farmers,” said Kovak. “Without sustainable on-the-ground support these strains don’t get to farmers’ fields.”