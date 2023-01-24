Asia accounted for nearly 50% of internet censorship cases in 2022

Surfshark said it recorded 58 new cases of internet disruptions across 11 countries in Asia last year all of which were "deliberate and politically motivated," the report said.

The most number of internet disruptions — 24 — took place in the region of Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. Internet disruptions increased significantly in 2019 when India’s prime minister Narendra Modi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy, changing its status from a state of India to a union territory under the country’s government.

From August 2019 to January 2020, the region experienced the longest internet shutdown ever for a democracy — with 4G internet only being restored 18 months later.

Iran saw the second-highest number of disruptions last year — with 11 major internet shutdowns following the start of nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

Africa followed Asia as the second-most disrupted continent for internet access, with Sudan recording four incidents last year, followed by Burkina Faso, with three cases.