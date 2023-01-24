Air India fined $12,000 in second round of penalties over urination scandals

One of the passengers aboard the Dec. 6 flight from Delhi to Paris reportedly urinated on the seat of a female passenger while she was in the bathroom. Another was caught smoking in the lavatory and did not follow staff instructions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Air India violated its rules by failing to report the incidents to the regulator and its own internal committee in a timely manner, the Times of India reports.

This was the second penalty imposed on Air India in two weeks over in-flight urination incidents.