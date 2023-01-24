Air India fined $12,000 in second round of penalties over urination scandals
India's aviation regulator fined Air India 1,000,000 rupees ($12,000) for its delayed reporting on the disorderly behavior of two passengers on a flight last month, days after the airline was fined over an earlier incident where an allegedly drunk man apparently urinated on a female passenger.
One of the passengers aboard the Dec. 6 flight from Delhi to Paris reportedly urinated on the seat of a female passenger while she was in the bathroom. Another was caught smoking in the lavatory and did not follow staff instructions.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Air India violated its rules by failing to report the incidents to the regulator and its own internal committee in a timely manner, the Times of India reports.
This was the second penalty imposed on Air India in two weeks over in-flight urination incidents.
Last week India's aviation regulator fined Air India 3,000,000 rupees ($36,000) over an earlier urination incident on a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi.
Shankar Mishra, an executive at the Mumbai arm of Wells Fargo, was alleged to have been inebriated and accused of urinating on a female passenger in business class. Mishra was charged with sexual harassment and public misconduct, and has been banned from flying with the airline for four months. His legal team has maintained his innocence.
The flight’s pilot, and four members of the cabin crew, have all been suspended following the incident.
N. Chandrasekaran, chair of Tata Sons, which operates some Air India flights, earlier told the BBC the airline should have responded faster and would “review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature.”