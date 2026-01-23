Events Email Briefings
‘Sinners’ snags Oscar nominations record as Hollywood embraces horror

Updated Jan 23, 2026, 9:09am EST
Sinners director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan.
Sinners director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners broke the record for the most Oscar nominations ever.

Its 16 beat the 14 previously held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land.

The blues-tinged vampire story’s domination continues an ongoing horror revival — Frankenstein received nine nominations, although Guillermo del Toro missed out on a Best Director nod, and Weapons’ Amy Madigan is up for Best Supporting Actress, after last year saw five awards for the body-horror The Substance.

Sinners’ main rival this year is One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s darkly comic blockbuster; the success of the two films is a return for “Hollywood’s most endangered species — highly original, studio-made films with hefty budgets,” The New York Times noted.

Tom Chivers
