Russia, Ukraine, US to meet for talks in Abu Dhabi

Russia, Ukraine, and the US will hold talks in Abu Dhabi today.

The meeting, which officials said would be the first trilateral talks since Moscow’s 2022 invasion, comes after a US envoy met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Washington and Kyiv agreed to postwar security guarantees. All sides will send senior negotiators, in what the BBC called “a measure of the seriousness of the talks,” but there are sticking points, notably the Kremlin’s demand that Ukraine give up 25% of the Donetsk region, still partly controlled by Kyiv.

The EU is also looking to the postwar period: The European Commission said a multi-billion-dollar plan to rebuild Ukraine and integrate it into the EU single market was “close to an agreement.”