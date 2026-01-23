Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

LatAm exports soar despite US tariffs

Jan 23, 2026, 6:52am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Storage containers in Mexico.
Tomas Bravo/Reuters

Latin American exports boomed last year despite US tariffs, with many nations increasing their reliance on China as their biggest goods market.

Since the start of his second term, US President Donald Trump has vowed to outmuscle China in the Western Hemisphere, part of his “Donroe Doctrine” of regional dominance. But Washington’s levies, paired with Beijing’s insatiable appetite for commodities such as metals, beef, and soy, have only strengthened Latin America’s ties with the Chinese economy while helping reduce its exposure to US policy changes.

The shift is reshaping geopolitics, Bloomberg reported: Trump’s moves have deepened China’s footprint, and even some of the White House’s closest regional allies recently boosted trade ties to Beijing.

Washington’s levies, paired with Beijing’s insatiable appetite for commodities such as metals, beef, and soy, have only strengthened Latin America’s ties with the Chinese economy
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD