LatAm exports soar despite US tariffs

Latin American exports boomed last year despite US tariffs, with many nations increasing their reliance on China as their biggest goods market.

Since the start of his second term, US President Donald Trump has vowed to outmuscle China in the Western Hemisphere, part of his “Donroe Doctrine” of regional dominance. But Washington’s levies, paired with Beijing’s insatiable appetite for commodities such as metals, beef, and soy, have only strengthened Latin America’s ties with the Chinese economy while helping reduce its exposure to US policy changes.

The shift is reshaping geopolitics, Bloomberg reported: Trump’s moves have deepened China’s footprint, and even some of the White House’s closest regional allies recently boosted trade ties to Beijing.