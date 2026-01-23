Greenland threats, Trump’s Peace Board signal shift in world order

Speeches and shifts by Western leaders this week cemented a growing fracture in the transatlantic alliance.

NATO fended off a crisis over US President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland, but several European leaders have raised questions over the details of a “framework” deal between Washington and NATO.

A top EU official, meanwhile, said bloc members had “serious doubts” about Trump’s Board of Peace — ostensibly meant to oversee a ceasefire in Gaza but which European leaders worry is aimed at challenging the UN; Washington withdrew Ottawa’s invite following a speech by Canada’s leader articulating a “rupture” in global politics. Germany’s chancellor echoed that sentiment, warning at Davos that the “old world order is unraveling at a breathtaking pace.”