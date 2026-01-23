Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Foreign investors seen as unlikely to flee US

Jan 23, 2026, 6:56am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US Treasury.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Analysts and economists downplayed the possibility of foreign investors exiting US assets en masse, in large part because they have few other options.

A Danish pension fund and a major global bond investor said this month they were diversifying away from US bonds, spurring President Donald Trump to threaten “big retaliation” were Europeans — cumulatively the largest holders of US Treasurys — to dump them.

But if European nations did try, the sheer size of the American market means they would struggle to reallocate those resources elsewhere, a former Federal Reserve vice-chair noted on the Foreign Affairs podcast. And a fire sale could end up harming European investors even more than Washington itself, the Financial Times warned.

A chart showing top holders of US Treasurys.
Prashant Rao
AD