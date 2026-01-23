Events Email Briefings
Emirates builds out infrastructure for Dubai hiring spree

Jan 23, 2026, 8:06am EST
Rendering of the Emirates “cabin crew village.” Courtesy of Emirates.

Emirates, the world’s most profitable airline, is building the infrastructure to accommodate a hiring spree in Dubai. The airline is planning a “cabin crew village,” a multibillion-dirham development designed to house up to 12,000 staff.

The move comes as the carrier embarks on one of the aviation industry’s biggest recruitment drives, adding 17,300 jobs this year across cabin crew, pilots, and ground services. The new housing complex will include 20 residential towers, along with shops, restaurants, clinics, fitness facilities, and parks. It will be built between Dubai International Airport and its long-term replacement, Al-Maktoum International, which will be more than twice as big once complete, with capacity to handle 260 million passengers a year.

