China pursues new trade allies as US influence wanes

China scored big trade wins as the US pushed ahead with its protectionist moves.

Beijing reached agreements with the EU and Canada to allow more Chinese-made electric vehicles into both markets, while Britain’s prime minister will travel to China soon to revive business cooperation. Germany’s chancellor is also expected to visit next month.

US President Donald Trump’s speech at Davos this week reiterated he would keep tariffs in place, affirming Washington’s retreat from the helm of a free-trade liberal order, The New York Times argued: Beijing is keen to assume that mantle, and despite its repressive surveillance state and military expansionism, it is “at least rhetorically” invested in the rules-based, multilateral model that Trump has denounced.