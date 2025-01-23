Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US expand deportation powers in migration crackdown

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Jan 23, 2025, 7:49am EST
politicsNorth America
US Customs and Border Protection agents work as migrants who requested an appointment in the US using the CBP One application wait to be received in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US authorities moved to tighten immigration controls in the early days of President Donald Trump’s term.

The Pentagon deployed 1,500 troops to the US-Mexico border, in addition to the 2,500 already stationed there. Lawmakers passed a bill requiring the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with crimes, while the White House expanded officials’ deportation powers and stopped the arrival of refugees who were already approved to enter the country, among other measures.

Though attention has focused on the crackdown in the US, others in the West are similarly taking a hard line on immigration: North African countries, which receive money from the European Union to tackle migration across the Mediterranean, have begun expelling sub-Saharan Africans in growing numbers.

A chart showing the decrease in US-Mexico border detentions.

AD
AD