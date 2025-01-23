US expand deportation powers in migration crackdown

US authorities moved to tighten immigration controls in the early days of President Donald Trump’s term.

The Pentagon deployed 1,500 troops to the US-Mexico border, in addition to the 2,500 already stationed there. Lawmakers passed a bill requiring the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with crimes, while the White House expanded officials’ deportation powers and stopped the arrival of refugees who were already approved to enter the country, among other measures.

Though attention has focused on the crackdown in the US, others in the West are similarly taking a hard line on immigration: North African countries, which receive money from the European Union to tackle migration across the Mediterranean, have begun expelling sub-Saharan Africans in growing numbers.