Many US firms are standing by diversity efforts, but not the ‘DEI’ label

Just days into his term, US President Donald Trump has waged war on government and private-sector diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Trump has ordered federal diversity offices to close and put DEI staff on leave, as well as signaling private corporations could be investigated over their own initiatives.

Speaking to business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Trump renewed his attacked on the programs, calling them ”absolute nonsense.”

AD

The political pushback to DEI has ramped up pressure inside board rooms — and many firms have shifted their stances. Meta and McDonald’s, for example, scrapped their DEI programs in recent weeks. Others are standing by diversity efforts in some form, even as they sour on the “DEI” label.