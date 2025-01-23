Events Newsletters
Brazilian political film ‘I’m Still Here’ gets surprise top Oscar nod

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Jan 23, 2025, 11:06am EST
South America
I’m Still Here cast
Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
The News

Brazilian political thriller I’m Still Here scored a surprise best picture nomination for this year’s Academy Awards; the Oscar’s nominations were announced Thursday after being twice delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The biographical film, directed by Walter Salles, was nominated for best picture and best international feature. Fernanda Torres was also tapped for best leading actress for her performance as the activist lawyer Eunice Paiva, who takes care of her family following the disappearance of her husband during Brazil’s decades-long brutal military dictatorship.

Torres is only the second Brazilian actress to be nominated in the Oscar’s best actress category — the first was her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated in 1999.

Despite numerous far-right campaigns in Brazil to boycott the film, I’m Still Here was a box office hit in the country, becoming the highest-grossing Brazilian film of the last four years.

