5 years after first COVID lockdown, Trump’s health policies worry public health experts

Five years after Wuhan imposed the world’s first COVID-19 lockdown, public health experts worry that Donald Trump’s policies could make it harder to fight the next global pandemic.

On his first day in office, the president moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, and later paused all external communications from federal health agencies. Scientists fear that an exit from WHO — which will take at least a year — could diminish the US’ standing as a global health leader and complicate its response to another pandemic, because US agencies wouldn’t have access to the organization’s global data.

WHO has long been a target for conservatives who said it has become too politicized and infringes on American sovereignty.