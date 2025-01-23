Donald Trump says he wants nuclear talks with China, Russia

US President Donald Trump said he would like to see Washington, Beijing, and Moscow discuss reducing their nuclear arsenals.

“Tremendous amounts of money are being spent on nuclear, and the destructive capability is something that we don’t even want to talk about,” Trump told World Economic Forum attendees in Davos during a video address, while also stressing the war in Ukraine needed to end soon.

The president said he had pushed for nuclear arms cuts in his first term. “So we want to see if we can denuclearize, and I think that’s very possible. And I can tell you that President Putin wanted to do it. He and I wanted to do it. We had a good conversation with China, they would have been involved, and that would have been an unbelievable thing for the planet.”

The US is in the middle of a once-in-a-generation nuclear modernization effort that is expected to cost at least $1.5 trillion, but many conservative foreign policy experts have argued that a larger build-up is necessary due to China’s nuclear build-up.