Davos awaits Trump call as US politics overshadows annual forum

Attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos — which this year “started late… and felt light” — eagerly awaited a live videoconference with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Trump’s session, which will also feature a Q&A, points to how attention at the annual gathering of global business executives and world leaders in Switzerland has been trained across the Atlantic on the new US administration’s early days.

The day’s agenda underscores how the rise of Trump-like figures worldwide sits in tension with Davos’ free-trade internationalism: Also speaking today is Argentina’s president, whose libertarianism is far from a perfect analog for Trump’s interventionist policies, but who has nevertheless become “a star among an ascendant global right,” The Wall Street Journal said.

