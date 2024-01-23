UK successfully tests low-cost laser weapon

The U.K. has successfully tested a high-power laser weapon against an aerial target for the first time, the British Ministry of Defence said, with the weapons expected to be deployed on the battlefield within five to ten years.

The DragonFire laser system fires an intense beam of light that can cut through targets, is accurate enough to hit a coin from a kilometer’s distance, and costs around $12 a shot, compared with approximately $1 million for existing air defense missiles.

Both the British Army and the Royal Navy are considering deploying laser weapons, which military planners say can help defend against swarms of cheap drones that are used to attack ships or armored vehicles and can overwhelm air defenses.