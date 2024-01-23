It’s Trump’s to lose as New Hampshire voters finally weigh in

It’s rare for a competitive presidential primary to end in New Hampshire. Haley’s campaign has already bought ad time in South Carolina, where the conservative Republican electorate better reflects the party’s base.

There’s no question anymore how GOP partisans feel: The base, after sifting through its options last year, wants a third nomination for Donald Trump. In the final pre-primary poll from CNN and the University of New Hampshire, 67% of registered Republicans here supported Trump. He won just 54% of those voters in Iowa last week.

But he did worse with independent voters, and they’ve helped Haley out-last every other Trump challenger in New Hampshire. Last week, Secretary of State David Scanlan projected turnout of around 322,000 votes today, which would break both party’s records. How will we know what happened? Here are three numbers to watch, in the Republican primary and in the Democratic race that President Biden is skipping.

322,000. Start there, because Scanlan’s projection surprised people. In 2020, a competitive year with 10 Democratic campaigns trying to turn out voters, nearly 299,000 showed up for their primary.

Where would these new voters come from? Trump’s crowds, while massive, are smaller than they were in 2016; Haley’s crowds, which have grown for months, are sprinkled with out-of-state spectators, eager to meet her but unable to vote. Eleven months ago, a political memorabilia collector from Rhode Island stopped me at Haley’s first New Hampshire stop, asking if I wanted to sell him my potentially historic press pass. Last night in Salem, I ran into the same man, who’d driven back up to cram into the overflow room of Haley’s final get-out-the-vote speech.

The X-factor: A pool of nearly 400,000 undeclared voters who can show up and vote in either party primary. Most of them voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. Primary Pivot, formed last year by a Democrat who wants to stop Trump, has been working on the 130,000 undeclared voters who pulled a Democratic primary ballot four years ago. The goal, founder Robert Schwartz told Semafor, is to “change the denominator.”

48%. That’s the share of non-Democrats who turned out for their 2020 primary in New Hampshire — nearly all undeclared voters, a handful who identified as Republicans and had recently changed their registration. This year, around 3,500 Democrats heeded Primary Pivot and the Chris Christie campaign and switched their status to potentially vote Republican.

To cut into Trump’s lead, or to beat him, Haley’s supporters need non-Republicans to make up a majority of the primary vote, and for her to win them decisively. There’s no precedent for this. Every winner of the Republican primary has won registered Republicans. In 2000, John McCain’s campaign finance reform crusade made him popular with New Hampshire liberals, powering him to a landslide — but he won Republicans by 8 points, too.

Haley is far less popular with non-Republicans. Here, as in Iowa, a significant share of her voters say they’re more enthusiastic about stopping Trump than about supporting their candidate. It should be clear fairly early whether a surge of anti-Trump voters surprised pollsters and dramatically changed the electorate. The Trump campaign’s omnipresent ads hitting Haley over potential Social Security cuts were designed to stop that.

5,503. Eight years ago, that was how many Republican primary ballots were cast in Rochester, one of the fastest-growing cities in New Hampshire, and one of the most competitive. Barack Obama won it twice; Trump won it easily over Hillary Clinton and narrowly over Joe Biden; in 2020, Bernie Sanders carried it by 234 votes, a sign that he would prevail over a surging Pete Buttigieg.

In the 2016 primary, Trump carried the city with 38% of the vote, a bit better than his statewide average. Every candidate fought for it this year; on Sunday, Dean Phillips rallied at the local Democratic Party headquarters as the crowd for Trump’s rally grew at the opera house down the street. It’ll be a good, early place to see whether undeclared voters have arrived for Haley, whether they’re picking the Democratic primary for a pro-Biden or protest vote, or whether they stayed home.

49.6% That was the total vote for Lyndon B. Johnson in this primary, 56 years ago, the last time an incumbent president was only available as a write-in option. Biden’s challengers have held that up as an example of what could happen, even if they get fewer votes than him today; an embarrassing showing that convinces other Democrats to get into the race, and maybe convinces Biden to step aside.

Maybe the “if” isn’t necessary. Marianne Williamson has never predicted victory for her New Hampshire campaign, as she’s drawn small crowds of progressive voters. Phillips has told Semafor, and other outlets, that he’d be happy with a result in the 20s. In his campaign office, an old “Life” magazine cover about Johnson is prominently displayed, and he has compared his campaign to the 1968 Eugene McCarthy bid that humbled Johnson.

“I think the president made a big mistake,” he told reporters in Hanover last week. “Like another Minnesotan did, back in 1968, I think I’m going to demonstrate that.” Barack Obama got 81% of the vote in New Hampshire in 2012, when he was seeking a second term, when Democrats fretted about his re-electability, and when he actually appeared on the ballot; Phillips et al would prefer that to be the baseline, confident that Biden can’t reach it.