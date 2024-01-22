Biden opponents search for Democrat votes in New Hampshire

ROCHESTER, NH — For the first time, Joe Biden has more active primary opponents in New Hampshire than Donald Trump.

One of them is Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips. One is Marianne Williamson. And one is the word “ceasefire,” which a group of progressive activists endorsed as a way to tell the president that his party wants to end support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

“You can veto a UN resolution in favor of a humanitarian ceasefire, but you can’t veto my vote,” former gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky told reporters on a call last week.

AD

It’s one more complication in the quest for Democratic votes (which won’t count toward delegates) and unaffiliated voters who can pull a ballot for either party primary (essential for Nikki Haley’s chance to beat Donald Trump). The Vote Ceasefire effort gained visibility immediately, with supporters planting signs on highway medians and getting profiled by The Nation.

“If someone really wants to help the citizens of Gaza, if someone really wants to help change policy, you will vote for a candidate who stands for a ceasefire — which is me, by the way,” Williamson told Semafor after a town hall in Keene’s public library. “Writing in ‘ceasefire’ is not the way to do it.”

Williamson favors a halt to Israel’s military campaign, while Phillips has called for a negotiated end to the conflict. That stance earned him a protest at a Saturday stop in Nashua, and a skeptical voter question at a visit to the Democratic Party’s office here. Phillips said that the write-in campaigners had the wrong idea, and were protesting a Democrat who wanted a two-state solution and a “Marshall Plan” for Palestinians.

AD

“How about voting for someone who actually wants to achieve the very objective that I know so many care deeply about?” he asked.