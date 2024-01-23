IDF sees bloodiest day of fighting so far in Gaza war

The Israeli Defense Forces said 24 of its soldiers were killed in fighting Monday, marking the bloodiest day so far for the Israelis in the Gaza war. The IDF said that 218 soldiers have been killed since the war began more than 100 days ago, while Palestinian officials say more than 25,000 civilians have died.

Despite mounting losses for the Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that his country will keep fighting until it sees “absolute victory.”