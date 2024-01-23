Europe’s energy prices tumble as Storm Isha boosts wind power

Price slump highlights need to transition to green energy

Source: The Herald

The low prices are evidence of the U.K.’s need to invest in renewable energy, a correspondent at the Scottish paper The Herald argued. Volatile geopolitics over the past two years — from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to the Israel-Hamas war — have meant that Europe has grappled with energy production and high importing fees, business journalist Kristy Dorsey wrote: London needs to invest in green energy as a matter of long-term policy, since U.K. energy prices are “completely exposed to the erratic acts of nature and foreign aggressors.” While the U.K. has shifted its gas dependence to the U.S. following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, that too could soon be disrupted, Dorsey added: “Who would care to wager on the actions of a US administration potentially under the leadership of a new president to be elected later this year?”