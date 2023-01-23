Zambians pursue lead poisoning mining lawsuit against Anglo American

JOHANNESBURG — A court case alleging a global mining giant was responsible for the lead poisoning of some 140,000 Zambians could become one of Africa’s biggest class action lawsuits.

The application for a lawsuit against the South African subsidiary of Anglo American, the $60 billion mining conglomerate, was filed by human rights lawyers on behalf of 12 Zambian women and children from villages surrounding the Kabwe lead mine in Zambia, north of the capital of Lusaka.

The lawyers say the villages surrounding the mine, operated by Anglo American between 1925 and 1974, have some of the world’s highest levels of lead pollution, and that caused severe health problems in locals including brain damage, developmental disabilities, organ damage and the risk of death. Around 140,000 Zambian women and children have suffered from poisoning that damaged their health over a number of decades, say the lawyers.

They claim lead from the mine settled in the town’s soil, vegetation and waterways, posing a serious risk to successive generations decades after the nationalizing of Zambian mines prompted the mine’s closure.

A Johannesburg court began hearing the application on Friday.

Zanele Mbuyisa, a lawyer representing the applicants, in an affidavit argued that Anglo American was the parent company that operated the mine for nearly five decades and said it turned a “blind eye” to “the massive environmental health hazard that the mine was creating.”