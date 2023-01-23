Microsoft announces new multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI
Microsoft is making a new "multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment" in OpenAI, the company behind the popular new machine learning-powered chatbot ChatGPT.
In a statement Monday, OpenAI said the funding will "allow us to continue our independent research and develop AI that is increasingly safe, useful, and powerful."
The announcement did not specify the exact size of the investment; Semafor reported earlier this month that Microsoft was in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI. Microsoft previously invested in the company in 2019 and 2021.
In addition to ChatGPT, OpenAI is also behind image creation tool DALL-E and coding tool Codex.
Microsoft plans to deploy OpenAI's tech through its Azure OpenAI Service, making it available to developers who want to build on top of its services.
As Microsoft further leans into AI, the company announced Jan. 18 that it plans to lay off 10,000 employees.
CEO Satya Nadella said at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week that "every product of Microsoft will have some of the same AI capabilities to completely transform the product."
Microsoft is already working to incorporate the DALL-E 2 image creation feature into its search engine Bing.
In less than two months since its release, ChatGPT has already sparked conversations about how the chatbot could impact education, healthcare, cybersecurity, and other sectors.