Microsoft announces new multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI

The announcement did not specify the exact size of the investment; Semafor reported earlier this month that Microsoft was in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI. Microsoft previously invested in the company in 2019 and 2021.

In addition to ChatGPT, OpenAI is also behind image creation tool DALL-E and coding tool Codex.

Microsoft plans to deploy OpenAI's tech through its Azure OpenAI Service, making it available to developers who want to build on top of its services.