Booze companies replace Chinese big tech for CCTV Lunar New Year gala ads

China Central Television's (CCTV) annual Lunar New Year Gala, arguably the most-watched TV program in the world, has historically drawn more than a billion views worldwide and millions of advertising dollars from big Chinese tech firms.

But this year's extravaganza had no mention of companies like ByteDance or Alibaba; instead, viewers were flooded with ads for booze. In fact, it is the first time since 1984 that the Gala did not organize a primary sponsorship, and it is the first time since 2015 that a big tech firm has not monopolized its sponsorship.

The absence of big tech advertising comes after years of Beijing cracking down on firms the government considers too powerful.